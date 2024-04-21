Twitter
Meet Isha Arora, UP’s Saharanpur polling agent who went viral on social media

Isha Arora was assigned to oversee the voting process in the Gangoh assembly constituency.

Apr 21, 2024

In Madari village of the Gangoh assembly constituency, State Bank of India (SBI) employee Isha Arora is presently fulfilling her polling duty for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Election 2024. Isha's video, in which she serves as the first poll worker at the polling place in Garhi village, has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to her getting viral on social media, Isha told ANI News, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth…I'll say that people should be punctual and they are, otherwise conducting such big elections wouldn't have been possible. I didn't get time to watch it (comments) in the video. It's election time and it was my duty to come on time hence I was busy. It goes viral due to my punctuality and devotion."

 A user shared her video with the caption, "This madam has become a star in today's elections. Saharanpur's polling officer, Isha Arora, becomes the centre of attraction during voting."

An X user mentioned, "People liked the style of Saharanpur's polling officer Isha Arora, who went viral on social media."

According to a post, "Isha Arora is a senior associate officer of the State Bank of India based in Saharanpur."

