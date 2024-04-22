Meet India's first billionaire, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, but was called miser due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with Indian armed forces at Siachen glacier today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

7 benefits of drinking soy milk

Natural ways to boost immunity during summer

Benefits of eating bitter gourd in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This artiste refused to work in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted decision later

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet India's first billionaire, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, but was called miser due to...

He preferred simple attire and had the peculiar habit of having his bedroom cleaned only once a year.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India boasts a rich history of opulence and wealth, but the story of Osman Ali Khan riches were way beyond ones imagination. Notably, Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderbad, was known to possess a net worth of Rs 1910987 crore ($230 billion), earning him the title of India's first and wealthiest billionaire as recognised by the East India Company.

Nizam Osman Ali, whose wealth was likened to 2% of the US GDP by Times magazine, once held the distinction of being the wealthiest individual on the planet. His primary source of income stemmed from the Golconda Mines, the sole supplier of diamonds during his era. Ruling for 224 years, from 1724 to 1948, the Nizams of Hyderabad left an indelible mark on history during their prolonged reign, renowned for their extravagant lifestyle, patronage of the arts, and unparalleled wealth.

The lavish lifestyle of Mir Osman Ali Khan is exemplified by his extraordinary habits, such as amassing a collection of 50 Rolls-Royce automobiles and utilizing a Rs 1000 crore diamond as a mere paperweight. Additionally, he possessed a private airline, an astonishing cache of 400 million pounds of jewels, and 100 million pounds of gold.

Nizam Osman Ali stands as a towering figure in Indian history due to his immense wealth and extravagant lifestyle. Notably, he possessed several immensely valuable diamonds, including the Koh-i-Noor, Hope, Darya-e Nur, Nur-Ul-Ain, Princie, Regent, and Wittelsbach diamonds.

Despite his immense fortune, Nizam Ali was noted for his modest, some might say miser, habits according to numerous accounts. He preferred simple attire and had the peculiar habit of having his bedroom cleaned only once a year. Furthermore, he harboured a particular fondness for Osmania biscuits, produced at the Vicaji Bakery. While the biscuits were not initially named after him, his affinity for them led to the name becoming associated with his legacy.

"Nizam was so enamored with the biscuits, which were not named after him at the time, that a van was dispatched daily from Hazari Bagh to Vicaji Bakers to procure a freshly baked pack for the Nizam," remarked journalist and historian Syed Akbar, as quoted by NewsTAP.

Nizam passed away on February 24, 1967, at 80years of age and was laid to rest at Masjid-e-Judi at King Kothi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement