Meet India's first billionaire, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, but was called miser due to...

India boasts a rich history of opulence and wealth, but the story of Osman Ali Khan riches were way beyond ones imagination. Notably, Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderbad, was known to possess a net worth of Rs 1910987 crore ($230 billion), earning him the title of India's first and wealthiest billionaire as recognised by the East India Company.

Nizam Osman Ali, whose wealth was likened to 2% of the US GDP by Times magazine, once held the distinction of being the wealthiest individual on the planet. His primary source of income stemmed from the Golconda Mines, the sole supplier of diamonds during his era. Ruling for 224 years, from 1724 to 1948, the Nizams of Hyderabad left an indelible mark on history during their prolonged reign, renowned for their extravagant lifestyle, patronage of the arts, and unparalleled wealth.

The lavish lifestyle of Mir Osman Ali Khan is exemplified by his extraordinary habits, such as amassing a collection of 50 Rolls-Royce automobiles and utilizing a Rs 1000 crore diamond as a mere paperweight. Additionally, he possessed a private airline, an astonishing cache of 400 million pounds of jewels, and 100 million pounds of gold.

Nizam Osman Ali stands as a towering figure in Indian history due to his immense wealth and extravagant lifestyle. Notably, he possessed several immensely valuable diamonds, including the Koh-i-Noor, Hope, Darya-e Nur, Nur-Ul-Ain, Princie, Regent, and Wittelsbach diamonds.

Despite his immense fortune, Nizam Ali was noted for his modest, some might say miser, habits according to numerous accounts. He preferred simple attire and had the peculiar habit of having his bedroom cleaned only once a year. Furthermore, he harboured a particular fondness for Osmania biscuits, produced at the Vicaji Bakery. While the biscuits were not initially named after him, his affinity for them led to the name becoming associated with his legacy.

"Nizam was so enamored with the biscuits, which were not named after him at the time, that a van was dispatched daily from Hazari Bagh to Vicaji Bakers to procure a freshly baked pack for the Nizam," remarked journalist and historian Syed Akbar, as quoted by NewsTAP.

Nizam passed away on February 24, 1967, at 80years of age and was laid to rest at Masjid-e-Judi at King Kothi.