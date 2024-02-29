Twitter
Headlines

India's GDP grows at 8.4 per cent in December quarter; economy to expand at 7.6 pc in...

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

Benefits of including low GI foods in your diet

Meet cricketer to score more than 1000 runs in an innings

8 must visit countries for your next vacation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

The video opens with Gates politely requesting "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a well-known philanthropist, recently shared an endearing video from his visit to India. Titled "One Chai Please," the video captures Gates indulging in a cup of chai in a personal setting. The footage depicts Gates visiting a tea stall owned by the social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala.

In the Instagram post accompanying the video, Gates praises the resourcefulness inherent in everyday life in India, remarking, "In India, innovation can be discovered in every nook even in the art of brewing a simple cup of tea!" The video opens with Gates politely requesting "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. It showcases the tea seller's unique technique of preparing tea on his specialized cart, offering viewers a glimpse into the skill involved in crafting this beloved beverage.

 

 

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Dolly Chaiwala has become popular on social media for his creative way of making and selling tea. With over 10,000 followers, he runs a tea stall in Nagpur.

Dolly Chaiwala is a popular tea vendor known for his charm and unique style. Drawing comparisons to Johnny Depp, his trendy tea stall attracts attention with its creative serving techniques and charismatic atmosphere. From stylish glassware to inventive storage solutions for cigarettes and toffees, Dolly's tapri is always buzzing with tea lovers.

Dolly Chaiwala's stall, "Dolly ki Tapri," can be found on Ravindra Nath Tagore Marg in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Gates' post left netizens bewildered, pondering if AI or deepfake technology was at play. Swiggy India's humorous inquiry about the bill added levity. Users expressed astonishment and amusement at the unexpected collaboration, dubbing it a crossover event. Some quipped about leaving the planet, while others shared lighthearted remarks about sharing the same tea stall. Expressions of disbelief were common, with users jokingly suggesting washing their eyes with chai. Overall, the interaction generated a mix of surprise, humor, and curiosity among social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE