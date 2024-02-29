Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a well-known philanthropist, recently shared an endearing video from his visit to India. Titled "One Chai Please," the video captures Gates indulging in a cup of chai in a personal setting. The footage depicts Gates visiting a tea stall owned by the social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala.

In the Instagram post accompanying the video, Gates praises the resourcefulness inherent in everyday life in India, remarking, "In India, innovation can be discovered in every nook even in the art of brewing a simple cup of tea!" The video opens with Gates politely requesting "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. It showcases the tea seller's unique technique of preparing tea on his specialized cart, offering viewers a glimpse into the skill involved in crafting this beloved beverage.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Dolly Chaiwala has become popular on social media for his creative way of making and selling tea. With over 10,000 followers, he runs a tea stall in Nagpur.

Dolly Chaiwala is a popular tea vendor known for his charm and unique style. Drawing comparisons to Johnny Depp, his trendy tea stall attracts attention with its creative serving techniques and charismatic atmosphere. From stylish glassware to inventive storage solutions for cigarettes and toffees, Dolly's tapri is always buzzing with tea lovers.

Dolly Chaiwala's stall, "Dolly ki Tapri," can be found on Ravindra Nath Tagore Marg in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Gates' post left netizens bewildered, pondering if AI or deepfake technology was at play. Swiggy India's humorous inquiry about the bill added levity. Users expressed astonishment and amusement at the unexpected collaboration, dubbing it a crossover event. Some quipped about leaving the planet, while others shared lighthearted remarks about sharing the same tea stall. Expressions of disbelief were common, with users jokingly suggesting washing their eyes with chai. Overall, the interaction generated a mix of surprise, humor, and curiosity among social media users.