Meet Indian, who is mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, recently compared India with North Korea, his net worth is...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has uploaded a controversial video on his YouTube channel. In this video, YouTuber Dhruv Rathi compared India with North Korea. Along with this, Dhruv Rathee also raised questions on the way the Election Commission works. Dhruv Rathi is seen asking in the beginning of his video whether democracy has ended in our country. The video has now gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens reacting in all kinds of manner.

Who is Dhruv Rathee?

Indian YouTuber, vlogger, and social media activist Dhruv Rathee. He is known for YouTube videos on social, political, and environmental issues. He has more than 17 million subscribers and followers across all channels. He has covered various political topics on his channel like the 2016 Uri attack, the 2016 Indian Line of Control strike, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetization, and the Gurmehar Kaur row.

Dhruv Rathee hails from Rohtak, Haryana. He grew up in Delhi and attended the Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He completed his mechanical engineering from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, followed by a master's degree in renewable energy from the same institution.

The YouTuber also started another YouTube channel named Dhruv Rathee Vlogs, where he shares his international travel vlogs. Not only this, along with hosting shows like DW Travel of Deutsche Welle and Decode with Dhruv of Netflix India, he also hosts a podcast on Spotify called Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee.

Dhruv Rathee married his long-time girlfriend Juli Lbr at the historic Belvedere Palace, in Vienna, Austria in November 2021. He currently resides in Germany and earns huge amounts through his YouTube videos.

As per the India.com report, Dhruv Rathee's net worth is around $4 million.