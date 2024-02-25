Twitter
Viral

Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif's daughter, has a relationship with Gama Pehelwan, details here

Gama Pehlwan, known as Rustam-e-Hind, was a legendary wrestler who had a huge following. He migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India and continued his wrestling career there.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has an interesting connection to the famous wrestler, Gama Pehlwan. Gama Pehlwan, also known as the wrestling king, was a big deal in his time. He was really strong and never lost a match. Maryam shares a family tie with him.

Gama Pehlwan, known as Rustam-e-Hind, was a legendary wrestler who had a huge following. He migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India and continued his wrestling career there. Despite the challenges, he remained undefeated and became a symbol of strength and resilience.

Maryam Nawaz's connection to Gama Pehlwan is through her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz. Kulsoom was Gama Pehlwan's granddaughter, which makes Maryam his great-granddaughter. Even though Maryam's family wasn't directly involved in wrestling, this connection adds an interesting twist to her story.

Kulsoom Nawaz, like her famous grandfather, showed strength and courage in her life. She faced many challenges with grace and determination, embodying the spirit of resilience that defined Gama Pehlwan's legacy.

Now, Maryam Nawaz is following in her family's footsteps, but in a different arena, politics. She's about to become the first female Chief Minister of Punjab province, marking a significant moment in Pakistan's political history. While she may not be stepping into the wrestling ring, Maryam carries with her the legacy of Gama Pehlwan's strength and determination.

As she prepares to take on this new role, Maryam Nawaz brings with her a unique connection to Pakistan's sporting heritage. Her story serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of family ties and how our ancestry can shape our journey, even in unexpected ways.

 

 

 

