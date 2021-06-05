VIRAL: THIS is the most expensive thing known to humans and here's the reason

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to collect the Mars soil from the Red Planet and bring it to Earth. If the Mars soil lands on earth, it is predicted that it will be the most expensive commodity on earth. During its three missions on the Red Planet, the American space agency has decided to bring in 2 pounds (1kg) of soil to study the presence of ancient life on the planet.

If we look at the mission with respect to the expenditure, NASA, during these three missions, is planning to spend 9 billion dollars. If we try to understand the cost of it with respect to 2 pounds of gold, then for 2 pounds of soil, NASA is planning to spend is 2 lakhs times more than the price of 2 pounds of gold. The soil will undergo various researches after it comes to earth. Currently, the research about Mars’ surface is being carried out with the rovers sent to the planet, but this will be the first time for the scientist to know about the surface through its soil in the laboratories.

Why is the soil so costly on Mars?

NASA is planning to get 2 pounds of soil from the Red Planet over the course of three missions. It is estimated that these missions would cost over 9 billion dollars. The first mission will initially examine the sample of the soil and collect it. The second mission will collect and pack the samples in a launcher. The third and final mission will get the sample on Earth. The mission of this series had already been launched in July 2020 with its Perseverance rover. The rover landed on Mars in February 2021.

The Perseverance rover is currently trying to examine the presence of ancient life near Jezero Carter of Mars. It is believed that this carter was a part of a lake that had disappeared a billion years ago. The presence of water is the best way to predict the presence of life on a surface, which is why the rover is situated near the crater to study it extensively. The rover is equipped with high-resolution cameras which cost around 20 million dollars to capture photos of the surface. According to NASA, the samples from the surface will be collected by 2023 but to bring them back to earth might take over a decade.