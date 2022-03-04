Man tries to alight from moving train, falls - WATCH video to see what happens next

In a nail-biting video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, a man was saved from sustaining grave injuries in the nick of time while trying to deboard a moving train.

The CCTV footage captured at Surat railway station showed a man trying to alight from a moving train on the platform. However, in a failed attempt, the man slips while getting down and gets stuck between the platform and the moving train.

Fortunately, the train manager (guard) applied the emergency brake and the train stopped suddenly allowing the man to jump to the platform without any injury.

Watch the nail-biting video:

The Railways Minister captioned the Twitter post: “Vigilance and promptness saved the life of the passenger! While trying to alight from a moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat, a passenger ran between the platform and the train. At the same time, the train manager (guard) acted swiftly by applying the emergency brake and saved the life of the passenger."