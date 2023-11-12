Headlines

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, 40 workers feared trapped

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Meet man with net worth Rs 15000 crore who has a new rival in Mukesh Ambani, his business model...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Viral video: Man's hair-raising face-off with king cobra shakes Instagram

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Players who can spark bidding war between Dhoni's CSK & Rohit's MI

Biggest controversial moments in World Cricket history 

Diabetes Diet: 9 immune-boosting foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

HomeViral

Viral

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

A viral video depicting a bull comfortably seated on a motorcycle has captivated social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the contemporary landscape where pets riding shotgun in cars or perched on bicycles have become a familiar sight, a peculiar and viral video has emerged, showcasing a scene that's anything but typical: a bull calmly seated on a motorcycle. This unexpected display, recently shared on Twitter via the handle @nareshbahrain, has set social media abuzz, inciting a blend of fascination and inquiry.

Captured by onlookers from a passing vehicle, the footage presents an unusual scenario—a swiftly moving bike with an unconventional passenger: a bull, occupying the front seat with an air of remarkable composure. Positioned at the helm of this unorthodox transport, the bull's owner steers the bike with confidence, his hand extended to manage the handlebars. Strikingly, the bull seems entirely unperturbed by its unusual perch, evoking a spectrum of reactions from intrigued onlookers.

This viral video, having garnered a staggering 100,000-plus views, has triggered a diverse array of responses. Some viewers found themselves flabbergasted, pondering the manner in which the bull was persuaded to perch on the bike, while others injected a dose of levity, playfully dubbing the bovine passenger "Bullet" owing to its unexpected mode of travel. Yet, amidst the more lighthearted remarks, others expressed a sense of concern and empathy for the animal, questioning the origins of its placid demeanor and even speculating about the rider's ultimate destination—contemplating the possibility of the bull being transported to a slaughterhouse.

The video, an amalgamation of intrigue, astonishment, and speculation, continues to elicit conversation and intrigue among viewers. The extraordinary sight of a bull riding serenely on a motorcycle remains a topic of fascination, leaving many both bewildered and captivated by this extraordinary display of unconventional animal transport.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek's desi-style welcome for mother, wife in India wins internet

Cramp comedy: Mohammad Rizwan's theatrical exit stirs laughter in 2023 World Cup England vs Pakistan match

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs massive cobra with bare hands, internet reacts

Four killed as oil tanker hits car, pickup van near Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE