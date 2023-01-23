‘Khidki khol dijie, gutkha thukna hai’: Man’s hilarious request to air hostess goes viral, WATCH video

Flight video/Instagram

These days the incidents of unruly behavior by travelers on planes are grabbing everyone’s attention but now a video has now gone viral in which a passenger can be seen making a very strange request from the air hostess.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen asking the air hostess to open the window of the plane so that he can spit out gutkha. The video has been shared on Instagram and it has got over a million likes so far.

Here’s the viral video:

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Govind Sharma. He captioned he video as “Tag your gutka lover friend”. The hilarious incident happened in an IndiGo flight.

The video shows a man sitting on an aisle seat and rubbing something in his palm. The man then called the air hostess and told her, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge please, gutka thukna hai (Excuse me, could you please open the window, I need to spit out gutka (chewing tobacco).”

The man’s strange request made the air hostess and other passengers burst into laughter. The man who made the request also started laughing.