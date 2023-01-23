Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

‘Khidki khol dijie, gutkha thukna hai’: Man’s hilarious request to air hostess goes viral, WATCH video

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen asking the air hostess to open the window of the plane so that he can spit out gutkha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

‘Khidki khol dijie, gutkha thukna hai’: Man’s hilarious request to air hostess goes viral, WATCH video
Flight video/Instagram

These days the incidents of unruly behavior by travelers on planes are grabbing everyone’s attention but now a video has now gone viral in which a passenger can be seen making a very strange request from the air hostess.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen asking the air hostess to open the window of the plane so that he can spit out gutkha. The video has been shared on Instagram and it has got over a million likes so far.

Here’s the viral video:

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Govind Sharma. He captioned he video as “Tag your gutka lover friend”. The hilarious incident happened in an IndiGo flight.

The video shows a man sitting on an aisle seat and rubbing something in his palm. The man then called the air hostess and told her, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge please, gutka thukna hai (Excuse me, could you please open the window, I need to spit out gutka (chewing tobacco).”

The man’s strange request made the air hostess and other passengers burst into laughter. The man who made the request also started laughing.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.