Apple iPhone SE to look similar to iPhone 16, rumoured to feature notchless design

Garena Free Fire Max February 12 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem diamond, room cards

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

Local teacher named Baban Kumar faced a spine-chilling encounter when five king cobras were found slithering in his house.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Snakes are the most dangerous reptile creatures for humans. Snakes are one such species that exists everywhere, such as oceans as well. Let's talk about one of the most dangerous species of snakes, the cobra. In a recent case in Bihar, a local teacher named Baban Kumar faced a spine-chilling encounter when five king cobras were found slithering in his house.

Baban is a native of Chapra Sadar Block office, Dumri Adda, Bihar. The horrifying incident occurred when he was getting his house renovated from scratch. As the construction worker was breaking the house floor, he stumbled upon a cobra, all were left shocked upon discovering five more cobra underneath the floor. Tragically, the most horrorsome thing is the place where these venomous cobras were found was the spot Baban's bedroom. 

All of the snakes have been saved, and Manish Kumar and his crew have safely released them back into their native habitat. According to Manish, a significant chunk of the floor needed to be broken to remove the cobras safely. Manish and his group faced the arduous task of rescuing the snakes. When the locals found out about the incident, there was a stir in the village. The locals gathered there and captured the event on camera using their cellphones.

There are those who might mistake the cobra for the king cobra. A king cobra and a cobra differ greatly from one another, according to A-Z Animals. King Cobras weigh 10–20 pounds and are 12–18 feet long. Cobra, on the other hand, is 5–10 pounds in weight and measures 2–10 feet long. King Cobras can stand four feet tall and threaten enemies or potential prey. Because of their potent venom, these snakes can also kill an elephant with a single bite. In contrast, cobras inhabit a wide range of environments. They don't eat other snakes and are poisonous.

