Man feeds bear with bare hands in viral video, internet is shocked

A viral video from Russia depicts a fearless man feeding his pet bear with his bare hands, showcasing a unique aspect of Russian culture where interactions with bears are normalized.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Edited by

In a jaw-dropping display of fearlessness, a video circulating on social media has captured the attention of millions worldwide. In this viral clip, a Russian man can be seen feeding his pet bear with nothing but his own bare hands.

Shared on Instagram by user @panteleenko_svetlana, the footage depicts the man standing in close proximity to the massive bear, spoon-feeding it buckwheat while planting affectionate kisses on its forehead. Despite the inherent danger, the bear appears docile, even resting its head lovingly on the man's shoulder as it devours the offered meal.

The video has taken the internet by storm, amassing an astonishing 62.5 million views and 2.2 million likes. Comment sections overflowed with incredulity and admiration, with netizens marveling at the unique spectacle that seems to be commonplace in Russia.

One user humorously quipped, "Prove you are Russian without saying you are Russian." Another succinctly summed up the sentiment with, "Only in Russia." Observers also marveled at the bear's remarkable patience, with one noting, "The fact that the bear patiently waits for the spoon rather than just going for the bowl is epic."

For many, the video served as a vivid reminder of the extraordinary relationship between humans and wildlife in Russia. As one commenter aptly put it, "Average pets in Russia." Another simply affirmed, "Of course it's Russia."

