Man changes gender for marriage, faces heartbreak as boyfriend ends relationship

A distressing tale unfolds in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a 28-year-old man undergoes gender reassignment surgery to marry his male partner, only to be abandoned and subjected to unnatural acts.

A 28-year-old man hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh is facing a devastating situation after undergoing a sex change operation to fulfill the conditions set by his male partner for marriage. The complainant, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, revealed that he connected with the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, through Instagram in 2021.

According to reports from news agency ANI, the complainant alleges that Shukla had promised to marry him only if he underwent gender reassignment surgery. Trusting in Shukla's commitment, the victim proceeded with the surgery. However, after the operation, Shukla reneged on his promise, leaving the victim in distress. Moreover, Shukla reportedly subjected him to unnatural acts.

"I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts," expressed the heartbroken victim.

Faced with this unexpected turn of events, the victim approached the Vijay Nagar police to file a complaint. He highlighted the significant financial investment made for the surgery and urged authorities to take strict action against Shukla.

The Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge, Chandrabhal Singh, provided insights into the case, stating that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. Furthermore, Shukla allegedly resorted to threats when the victim objected to the abandonment of the marriage plans.

"The accused allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with the victim. A case has been registered against Vaibhav Shukla under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are further looking into the case," explained Singh. "Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused."

As the accused remains on the run, the victim's plea for justice continues, shedding light on the complexities and challenges faced by individuals navigating relationships and commitments in the modern world.