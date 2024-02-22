Twitter
Headlines

Amid suspense over Kamal Nath's next political move, several Congressmen from MP's Chhindwara join BJP

Companies of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani in talks to invest in massive nuclear power project worth Rs....

Man changes gender for marriage, faces heartbreak as boyfriend ends relationship

Viral video: UK man prepares Tamil Nadu's popular dish Poriyal, internet loves it

This Indian King owned world's biggest Pukhraj stone, it was called eye of a demon, he ruled...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cabinet approves hike in price of sugarcane payable by sugar factories for 2024-25 season

Amid suspense over Kamal Nath's next political move, several Congressmen from MP's Chhindwara join BJP

Arjun Kapoor opens up on playing villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again: ‘I know I have…’

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

Know the selection process of Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Players with most wins in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Arjun Kapoor opens up on playing villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again: ‘I know I have…’

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeViral

Viral

Man changes gender for marriage, faces heartbreak as boyfriend ends relationship

A distressing tale unfolds in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a 28-year-old man undergoes gender reassignment surgery to marry his male partner, only to be abandoned and subjected to unnatural acts.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 28-year-old man hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh is facing a devastating situation after undergoing a sex change operation to fulfill the conditions set by his male partner for marriage. The complainant, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, revealed that he connected with the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, through Instagram in 2021.

According to reports from news agency ANI, the complainant alleges that Shukla had promised to marry him only if he underwent gender reassignment surgery. Trusting in Shukla's commitment, the victim proceeded with the surgery. However, after the operation, Shukla reneged on his promise, leaving the victim in distress. Moreover, Shukla reportedly subjected him to unnatural acts.

"I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts," expressed the heartbroken victim.

Faced with this unexpected turn of events, the victim approached the Vijay Nagar police to file a complaint. He highlighted the significant financial investment made for the surgery and urged authorities to take strict action against Shukla.

The Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge, Chandrabhal Singh, provided insights into the case, stating that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. Furthermore, Shukla allegedly resorted to threats when the victim objected to the abandonment of the marriage plans.

"The accused allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with the victim. A case has been registered against Vaibhav Shukla under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are further looking into the case," explained Singh. "Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused."

As the accused remains on the run, the victim's plea for justice continues, shedding light on the complexities and challenges faced by individuals navigating relationships and commitments in the modern world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in Maharashtra Assembly

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan's PM, Asif Ali Zardari to be President as PPP, PML-N agree to form coalition government

Vidyut Jammwal says his films 'have never crossed a certain budget' before Crakk: 'No one would...' | Exclusive

Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's would-be bahu repeats her lehenga at friend's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE