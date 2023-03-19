Search icon
Man beautifully sings Atif Aslam's Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in crowded metro, viral video

Well the video features a boy soulfully singing Atif Aslam's Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in a crowded metro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of videos showing beautiful moments between individuals. Several of those clips showcase how people's sweet gestures can make you smile.  And this video shared on Instagram definitely is a precious addition to that genre. Well the video features a boy soulfully singing Atif Aslam's Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in a crowded metro. And, believe us the clip is simply a treat for music lovers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rehan Rockzz (@kardiyaprank)

The now-viral video was shared by a user named @kardiyaprank on Instagram. In the short clip, a boy can be seen crooning the song from the 2008 film Kismat Konnection. His voice was so soothing and relaxing that it would undoubtedly soothe your spirit and cure your blues.

After being shared online, the clip received over 7.8 million views. Netizens were highly impressed with his voice and expressed their feelings in the comments area.

"Hats off," one person said.

"Outstanding, with an excellent voice and command. Great, he's singing so good in a fantastic way," said another.

 

