Little girl does dad’s make up in adorable viral video, Internet loves it

New Delhi: Every fashionista has humble beginnings, where they are simply learning how to go about various things that they enjoy. This video, which was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral, shows a similar situation. The clip shows a young girl doing makeup for her father. The video has received over 2 million views on Instagram. If you're having a bad day, this video will easily make you smile. Take a look here:

The video begins with the girl telling her mother, who is filming the video, that she is doing her father's makeup.The young girl, dressed in a black top and pink leggings, appears to be having a good time with her father. The father then informs the mother that his daughter has already applied glitter eye shadow to his eyes. “He’s such a trooper,” reads the video caption.

Since being posted on Instagram on October 10, this video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also prompted viewers to post several positive comments.

