Little girl does dad’s make up in adorable viral video, Internet loves it

The clip shows a young girl doing makeup for her father.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Every fashionista has humble beginnings, where they are simply learning how to go about various things that they enjoy. This video, which was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral, shows a similar situation. The clip shows a young girl doing makeup for her father. The video has received over 2 million views on Instagram. If you're having a bad day, this video will easily make you smile. Take a look here:

The video begins with the girl telling her mother, who is filming the video, that she is doing her father's makeup.The young girl, dressed in a black top and pink leggings, appears to be having a good time with her father. The father then informs the mother that his daughter has already applied glitter eye shadow to his eyes. “He’s such a trooper,” reads the video caption.

Since being posted on Instagram on October 10, this video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also prompted viewers to post several positive comments.

“Aww, such a cutie,” commented an Instagram user, followed by heart-eyed emojis. “She’s so cute, i really loved the clip” complimented another. “That video is amazing! I had my make up done by this adorable princess” wrote third.

