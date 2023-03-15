Search icon
From a college going student to dreader gangster: Read the story of jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster was a regular college-going boy before his love life hit a major roadblock.

Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi | Photo: YouTube

The name 'Lawrence Bishnoi' spreads chills. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is known for committing terrible crimes. He can get people killed even when behind the bars. Famous Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala was murdered when Bishnoi was in jail. While many know of the 'gangster' Lawrence Bishnoi, only a few know that before becoming a gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi was a regular boy. The story of Lawrence Bishnoi becoming a gangster started when he fell in love with his classmate in 10th standard. 

Bishnoi and the girl, Kajal were in the same class at a convent school in Abohar, Punjab. Both of them liked each other and eventually became good friends. They wanted to spend their life together. 

Both Bishnoi and Kajal took admission in DAV College, Chandigarh. Both of them were very happy together and believed they would get married one day to each other. 

Meanwhile, Bishnoi started becoming famous in college and contested the student union elections. Along with supporters, he even had a few foes. It is reported that Bishnoi lost the election leaving the other gang with more power. 

The opposition after winning the student election started bothering Bishnoi and Kajal and the enmity became so gruesome that the members of the other gang reportedly burnt Kajal alive in college to punish Bishnoi. This incident has been called an 'accident'. 

Losing the most valuable person from his life left Bishnoi shattered and heartbroken. After this, the childhood love of Lawrence Bishnoi has snatched from him and this love story ended within a few years. Although this incident was called an accident.

After this, Lawrence Bishnoi's life changed and he formed a gang in college by the name of Lawrence Sopu i.e. Student Organization of Punjab University (SOPU). At the same time, gradually this gang started getting stronger and Lawrence bought a revolver. After this, Lawrence fired upon the leaders who were accused of killing his girlfriend Kajal and here forth began the terror of Lawrence Bishnoi.

