Lake Mansarovar in Asia to Bahamas in North America: Beautiful pics of Earth from ISS go viral

NASA's latest Instagram post showcases stunning images of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

In a recent Instagram update, NASA treated space enthusiasts to a visual feast, showcasing Earth's mesmerizing landscapes as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). Orbiting the planet at a mind-boggling speed of 17,500 miles per hour, the ISS captures snapshots of diverse terrains every 90 minutes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The American space agency posted five extraordinary images, each telling a unique story of our planet's geographical wonders. From the towering Himalayas in Asia to the picturesque Bahamas in North America, the images provide a glimpse of Earth's ever-changing beauty.

The first photo portrays the majestic Himalayan mountain range, separating the Indian subcontinent from China. NASA's caption details the scene, explaining the presence of Lakes Mansarovar and Rakshastal. The snow-capped peaks extend across the frame as the ISS orbited 261 miles above the Earth.

The second image captures an orbital nighttime scene over the teal waters of the Bahamas, with clouds dotting the sky. The contrast between the dark waters and the luminous city lights creates a captivating spectacle.

For a complete visual experience, interested viewers can explore the link shared by NASA alongside the captivating images.

Since the post was shared a few hours ago, it has garnered an impressive response, accumulating close to 4.1 lakh likes. Comments flooded in, with users expressing awe at the beauty of our planet from such a unique perspective.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Our beautiful planet,” while another added, “Omg, our planet Earth looks incredible in these aerial images!” The admiration continued with comments like “Wow. Love you NASA” and “Aww, so beautiful,” showcasing the collective appreciation for NASA's remarkable share. The breathtaking views from the ISS serve as a poignant reminder of the awe-inspiring landscapes that make up our home planet.

