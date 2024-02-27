Twitter
'Jurassic Park after...': 'Dinosaurs' shake a leg to Punjabi song in amusement park, watch viral video

As the video progresses, the dancing dinosaurs sway their tails, bob their heads, and move in sync with the song "Nach Punjaban" from the movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo."

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

The internet is a treasure trove of captivating and humorous videos. While some are captivating and entertaining, others are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

One viral video that's been making the rounds recently is one from Dino World in Islamabad, Pakistan. The video showcases the "dancing dinosaurs" of the park, who put on a hilarious performance to a Punjabi song.

The video, which has been shared on social media, captures the amusing scene of park employees donning dinosaur costumes and dancing to entertain the crowd. The video features upbeat Punjabi music as the costumed workers show off their dance moves. The audience is immediately drawn to the spectacle, recording and sharing the performance on various platforms.

As the video progresses, the dancing dinosaurs sway their tails, bob their heads, and move in sync with the song "Nach Punjaban" from the movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo."

The movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" is a Hindi romantic comedy directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. It stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli, among others, and tells the story of two couples and their intertwining lives filled with humour, drama, and romance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

 
"Jurassic Park after Punjabis settle there," a third person wrote. Users also gave the creatures humorous names, such as "Nach Pyroraptor, Dino Singh, Dinosaurpreet Kaur, Pakisaurus, Raptors Paji, Tryonnakaur," and so on. 

The video was shared two days ago and has already received thousands of views and over 81,000 likes on Instagram. 

