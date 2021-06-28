Jungle brawl viral video: Lone buffalo keeps 3 lions at bay before backup arrives

A recent video of a buffalo not just surviving a scare but eventually overpowering not one but three lions has left netizens in awe of the tenacious beast.

Buffaloes as a species has gained plenty of admirers in the last 24 hours due to the stunning action video.

In the video, a buffalo can be seen stuck in the middle of three lions, displaying their fangs and finding a sweet spot to reach the poor animal’s jugular.

However, refusing to concede, the buffalo performs a series of safety manoeuvres to trick the lions and not give them any space to attack.

The skill in defending itself bought the lone buffalo vital time before its herd arrived rampaging to the spot to intimidate the lions into retreat.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by the user @afaf66551. The whereabouts and timing of the video could not be ascertained.