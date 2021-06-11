JJ Medical College Dean rejects Nashik man's claim of acquiring magnetic powers after vaccination

While you must have heard that after taking the COVID-19 vaccine people get some side effects like fever, headache or body ache, and even dizziness in some cases, here's a man from Nashik who is making a bizarre claim.

A senior citizen from Maharashtra has claimed that he has developed magnetic powers after taking the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Arvind Sonar, a resident of Nashik's Shivaji Chowk says that metal objects have been easily sticking to his body after taking vaccine doses.

To prove his point, Sonar has also made a video that has gone viral on social media, in which plates, spoons, coins can be seen sticking to his body. Initially, the family members thought that it could be due to sweat. However, when he tried sticking objects after taking a bath, they still stuck to his body.

The doctors from the Nashik Municipal Corporation visited Sonar to investigate why the metal objects were getting stuck on his body. They will send a report to the government. They are of the opinion that only after an investigation they can come to some conclusion.

Meanwhile, Dr Tatyarave Lahane, Dean of JJ Medical College, Mumbai has rejected Arvind Sonar's claims. He said, "The vaccine has been given to more than a billion people worldwide. There is no connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and the sticking of steel and iron items to the body. It should not be seen in conjunction with the vaccine. There is no such thing in a vaccine."