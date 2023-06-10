Japanese Ambassador to India tries vada pav in Pune, his reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has been delighting in a captivating culinary expedition, immersing himself in the vibrant street food culture of India. After savoring the flavors of Varanasi and Mumbai, his gastronomic journey recently led him to Pune, where he continued his exploration of India's diverse culinary offerings.

In Pune, Ambassador Suzuki set his sights on trying the iconic local delicacy, vada pav. Eager to capture the essence of this popular street food, he shared a lively and playful video on Twitter, showcasing his interaction with a street food vendor. In the video, Ambassador Suzuki can be seen engaging with the vendor, displaying his curiosity and genuine interest in the local cuisine. To cater to his preferences, he humorously requests the vendor to make the vada pav a bit less spicy, highlighting his willingness to adapt to local tastes while embracing the experience wholeheartedly.

The post featuring Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki's street food exploration in Pune has gained remarkable traction, accumulating an impressive view count of over 461k and generating a multitude of reactions from intrigued viewers. Those who had previously recommended that the ambassador try vada pav were undoubtedly delighted to witness his adventurous palate in action. The comments section overflowed with suggestions and recommendations of various other dishes for the Japanese Ambassador to try during his culinary journey in India.

Among the comments, one user expressed their admiration with a simple yet enthusiastic remark, "wow sir."

Another curious user sought clarification, asking, "Was it spicy?"