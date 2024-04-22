India's most expensive wedding costs more than weddings of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, total money spent was...

Janardhana Reddy booked 1,500 rooms across five and three-star hotels in Bengaluru, leaving no stone unturned to provide a lavish and comfortable stay for attendees.

The Great Indian Wedding is no misnomer with the extravagance and the grandeur of an Indian wedding standing out. In 2016, the wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of mining baron and Karnataka's former minister G Janardhana Reddy to Rajiv Reddy, the son of the Hyderabad-based businessman, Vikram Deva Reddy, was touted as the most expensive wedding in India costing an approximate Rs 500 crore.

The wedding was one opulent event with Janardhana Reddy sparing no expense. The festivities spanned an impressive five days, hosting 50,000 guests who were treated to a display of unparalleled luxury.

At the heart of the extravaganza was Brahmani Reddy's wedding attire, a Kanjeevaram saree in radiant red, meticulously crafted with gold threads. Designed by ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla, the saree was valued at a staggering Rs 17 crore. The ensemble reflected not just elegance but an embodiment of tradition and luxury.

Brahmani's jewellery choices also was a talking point of the wedding. A diamond choker necklace priced at Rs 25 crore accentuated her her bridal look. Her overall bridal jewellery, including Panchdala, maang tikka, and hair accessories,were worth Rs 90 crore.

The venue itself was a marvel, curated by Bollywood's art directors to resemble the ruins of Hampi, the capital of the Vijayanagar Empire. So you had sections of the ground that had replicas of King Krishnadevaraya’s palace, Lotus Mahal, Mahanavami Dibba and the Vijaya Vittala Temple among other buildings. The dining area transported guests to a quaint Bellary village, creating a unique and immersive experience.

As many as 40 royal chariots ferried guests within the venue, complemented by 2,000 taxis and 15 helicopters arranged to bring attendees to the celebration.

The hospitality extended to a royal platter, featuring an assortment of 16 delectable sweets. The meticulous attention to detail showcased the Reddy family's commitment to offering an unforgettable experience for their esteemed guests.

The invite, which went out months before the wedding, reportedly cost Rs 5 crore and it had an LCD screen that played a choreographed song starring the family. It also included a silver Ganesha idol.

However, the spectacle did not come without its fair share of controversy as Janardhana Reddy faced significant backlash for the perceived excesses. Political opponents and various groups rallied against the unabashed display of wealth, raising questions about responsible spending, especially by public figures.