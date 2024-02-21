Twitter
'I'm tech buff but…': Anand Mahindra reacts to viral video of Pakistani vendor making jalebis using 3D printer nozzle

While sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “I’m a tech buff. But I confess that seeing jalebis being made using a 3D printer nozzle left me with mixed feelings.”

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, an industrialist who is very active on social media reacted to the video of a Pakistani street food vendor who went viral for making jalebis using a 3D printer nozzle. 

While sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “I’m a tech buff. But I confess that seeing jalebis being made using a 3D printer nozzle left me with mixed feelings.” 

“They’re my favourite & seeing the batter squeezed out by hand is, to me, an art form. I guess I’m more old-fashioned than I thought,” he further writes.

The video went viral after an Instagram user first shared an intriguing clip of Pippal Bata Jalebi Wala, based out in Faisalabad. This 40-second video captures the vendor making fresh jalebis with a 3D printer nozzle. 

Meanwhile, Mahindra’s tweet grabbed the attention of thousands of viewers, expressing their take in the comment section as well.

Read some of the comments here:

“This isn't looking even good. No to this. Jalebis being made by Hands are the best,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “These may be the tech form of jalebi but in villages that’s exactly called Papad. Tech may do everything but some areas still it’s far away from perfection. Then it’s better to be old fashioned.” 

 

