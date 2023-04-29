'Hidden gem' : Rare clip of SRK's performance in 'Umeed' from 1989 reminds people of Panchayat

screengrab

New Delhi: Did you believe that before getting famous, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a television film in 1989? Yes! That's right. SRK was in the film Umeed. The plot centres around a banker's life and his quest to put things right for both the people and the organisation. Everyone's beloved SRK played the role of banker in the movie. Many fans on Twitter said Umeed was pure 'nostalgia' and a 'hidden gem' after discovering the actor's early filmography. 'Mimansa Shekhar,' a Twitter user, took to the micro-blogging site and shared a few excerpts from the film.

Watch it here:

#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?

(I've edited the clip to fit)

1. pic.twitter.com/rvQ8xspFpC April 26, 2023



In the video, a young Shah Rukh plays Anand Gupta, a young bank employee looking for a new job. It's in the middle of nowhere, with none of the benefits of a city. As he becomes acquainted with the basic layout, he has to create a strategy for moving forward. "#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?" reads the video caption.

The video has received over 227k views since it was posted. Many fans were seen inquiring about the film and where they could see it. Many also believed the Prime Video web series Panchayat was very similar to the 1989 TV film Umeed, starring Shah Rukh.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Oh wow! I always though 'In Which Annie gives it Those Ones' was @iamsrk 's first film. That was in 1989 too. But a fleeting role for Khan,” posted an individual. Another added, “Now I want to watch this movie... SRK looks cute.,” "Not even surprised these tvf types have no originality anyway" expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wow! Badshah with humble beginnings. I remember Fauji, Circus, Dil Dariya and Doosra Kewal to name a few TV serials aired on doordarshan . Ummed plot has parallels with Panchayat” “SRKians, look at Baby Shah,” wrote a fifth.

You can start watching the film right here: