Heroic act caught on camera as man risks life to save mother and baby from raging flood, watch

Heroic act caught on camera as man risks life to save mother and baby from raging flood, watch

Man in Brazil, identified as Marcos Vinicius, becomes a hero after risking his life to save a mother and her baby trapped in a car in raging floodwaters.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

In a heart-stopping moment captured on video and shared on Instagram, a man in Brazil, identified as Marcos Vinicius, displayed extraordinary courage as he rescued a mother and her baby from a car trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters. The gripping footage, posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement, has since garnered widespread attention.

The clip, shared with the caption, "This hero in Brazil risks his own life to save a mother and baby just moments before their car is dragged away by a flash flood," portrays the harrowing scene where Vinicius hangs onto the side of the vehicle. With nerves of steel, he swiftly takes hold of the crying child passed to him from inside the car, ensuring the infant's safety. After handing the baby to another person, Vinicius leans in to assist the child's mother. Miraculously, he manages to pull her to safety just moments before the car is swept away by the force of the flood.

Since its posting a day ago, the video has garnered over 7.8 lakh views and nearly 37,000 likes, with Instagram users flooding the comments section with their reactions.

"OMG! That was like the scenes in the movies where the car blows up right after the last person is rescued," exclaimed one user, reflecting the intense nature of the rescue. Another user urged, "Make this man the most popular dude in the world ASAP. Crazy!"

Commenters also praised Vinicius's composure and bravery in the face of danger. "He was so calm and patient," noted one viewer, while another expressed relief, saying, "Wow. So glad everyone is ok. So scary."

The swift and selfless actions of Marcos Vinicius have earned him admiration from around the globe, with many users hailing him as a true hero in the comments section of the video.

