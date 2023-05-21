Have you ever seen a monkey swim before? Viral video surprises internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Monkeys are cute animals that never fail to captivate people. Probably that is the reason, the videos of these gentle mammals shared online often leave people delighted. From baby monkeys playing with each other to mamas teaching things to their kids, there are numerous videos of this creature. However, have you ever seen a video that shows a monkey swimming in a water body? This video shared on Twitter shows just that. If you won't believe us, then watch it by yourself:

Only today I realized monkeys can and do swim pic.twitter.com/Ok3tvTq4g8 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) May 18, 2023

The video opens to show a monkey swimming perfectly in a water body. There is a chance that the video will leave you surprised.

“Only today I realized monkeys can and do swim,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video was shared few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 132,000 views. Twitter users gushed over the scenario in the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Most primates do it... including us.,” posted a user. “If that’s not adorable, idk what is!!!,” commented another. “I love monkeys so damn much” shared a third. “This is cuteness overloaded!” expressed a fourth. “You DO learn something new everyday. And swimming under water too,” wrote a fifth.