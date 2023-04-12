Hardworking couple from Jaipur sells puri sabzi for a living on the streets, viral video melts hearts

screengrab

Viral video: Life, like a rollercoaster, can have unexpected twists and turns. A great example is the story of a couple in Jaipur who are selling puri sabzi on the roadside. Making such a major change in your life, takes a lot of courage and determination. The pair, on the other hand, was able to make this shift and use their passion for cooking to generate a source of income for themselves. Learning new skills and adjusting to a new work environment must have been difficult, yet they overcame these obstacles. The viral video is shared by food blogger Foodies.aao and it has garnered 9.2 lakh views.

Cooking is an art form that brings people together, and it's inspiring to witness how the couple's passion for food has changed their lives. Their tale shows that it is never too late to take control of your life and work towards your passion. In the now- viral video, the couple can be seen showing how they serves their puri sabzi at the roadside stall. The couple sells the delicious dish, for Rs. 30. The video has inspired thousand of netizens and will have a very similar impact on you as well, it is quite the assurance.

The clip was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the footage has accumulated more than 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 5,800 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt responses.

On Facebook, one person writes, "bahut hi achchha aur sasta bhi " "Jaipur jainge to jarur Jainge hum," another user adds. A third response reads, "30rs 10 puri bahut accha aur sasta bhi."

Earlier too, a clip of a student selling homemade food in Faridabad went crazy viral on the internet. The student has set up a temporary food kiosk in Faridabad's Greenfield community, selling a range of homemade Indian delicacies on wooden tables. What's particularly impressive is that the boy prepares all of the meals himself. The video of his motivating story is shared on Instagram by food blogger Vishal Sharma. The clip begins with the student standing in front of his makeshift stall. As the food blogger questions him about the meals, he introduces them one by one. He reveals that he sells kadhi, chawal, rajma, daal, roti, and even paneer. He also discusses the prices of some of the dishes at his stall.

