This is world's most expensive watch that costs Rs 456 crore, it is made by...

With its unparalleled craftsmanship and rare diamonds, the Graff Hallucination is valued at $55 million (approximately Rs 456 crore), making it the most expensive watch globally.

Luxury watches aren't merely about telling time efficiently. In fact, it's a universe where art meets heritage and craftsmanship. These high-end timepieces, like the world's most expensive watch we're about to delve into, are not just objects you pick up from a store. Rather, they're carefully crafted and often inherited, adding a unique story to their value.

In 2014, Graff Diamonds, a London-based jewellery brand, unveiled the Graff Hallucination at Baselworld. This masterpiece, which is the brainchild of the company's founder, Laurence Graff, features an assortment of colourful and rare diamonds, totalling around 110 carats. A team of 30 specialists, including designers, gemologists, and craftsmen, spent over four and a half years perfecting this marvel.

In 2015, Graff Diamonds launched The Fascination, a diamond convertible watch with removable parts that can transform into a ring. Adorned with 152.96 carats of white diamonds and a rare 38.13-carat pear-shaped diamond at its centre, this watch is valued at $40 million (approximately Rs 331 crore), making it the second most expensive watch globally.

Other luxury watches, particularly vintage ones, include the iconic gold Cartier Tank Française watch once owned by Princess Diana and passed down to Prince Harry, who later gifted it to Meghan Markle. Similarly, Rolex's Paul Newman Daytona, auctioned for $17 million in 2017 (approximately Rs 140 crore), bears the legacy of the acclaimed actor.

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, also owns one of the most expensive watches globally. He is known for his love for rare timepieces and was spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chim, worth over Rs 18 crore.