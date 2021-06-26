Girl wears her long hair as dress, VIRAL video leaves netizens amazed

We are all aware of how much effort it takes to grow long, luscious hair, however, there are some people who apply extreme creativity and talent to this as well. One such video is currently going viral on social media in which a girl has managed to make a beautiful dress for herself using her long and brown hair.

The video of the same was shared recently on a page called hepgul5. In the video, the girl could be seen wearing a hat and a pair of sunglasses, with her long hair doubling down as her dress. To style it further, the girl also used a broad, black belt, not only to keep her hair in place but also to make it look like a stylish dress.

The girl's long locks looked silky and beautiful as they wrapped around her body like a 'hair dress'. The front part of her body is covered with hair in such a way that it looks no less than a trendy short dress. So far, the video has received more than 4500 likes and hundreds of comments.

While many users appreciated the girl's creativity and lauded her, many others said the video might be edited. Some others said that her hair might not be real or she might have used hair extensions.

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Josie Oddi, from Billericay, Essex, was dubbed a real-life Rapunzel for her long locks. Josie, who is also a mother-of-one, has not cut her hair for the last 10 years. Looking at Josie's Instagram feed, there is no doubt that she indeed is a real-life Rapunzel.