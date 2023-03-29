Search icon
Girl dances at crowded railway station, viral video divides internet

The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named Seema Kanojiya and it has garnered more than 300,000 likes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Girl dances at crowded railway station, viral video divides internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Railways are one of the most convenient transportation modes in the country. Millions of people travel daily by the trains. Expectedly, every now and then videos from the trains make their way onto the internet and leave people with varied emotions. One such video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. It shows a girl dancing on a crowded railway station. Yes, you heard it right! The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named Seema Kanojiya and it has garnered more than 300,000 likes.

The now-viral clip starts with a girl dancing in the middle of a crowded railway station. The sight is enough to make you cringe, but you have to admire the girl's courage for doing something like this when there are at least fifty people looking (read ogling) at you.

While the footage has nearly 100,000 views, people were not impressed with the girl's actions. Many referred to it as a "publicity stunt," while others saw it as a desperate effort to gain attention. Many people, however, suggested that the Indian Railways to implement fines for such behaviour in order to keep fellow passengers calm.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me,” posted a user. “Or idhr me apna dance bnd kr deti hu when my mom enters my room,” argued another. “dance karna hai na to sambhal ke karo Piche ladke Dar ja rahe hain,” expressed a third. “Dance India dance ki future winner,” joked a fourth.

 

 

 

