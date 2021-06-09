Fact Check: Know real motive behind matrimonial ad of bride seeking vaccinated groom

After a matrimonial ad doing rounds on social media where a would-be bride demands a groom who has been administered both doses of the Covishield vaccine, we bring some interesting facts behind the advertisement.

Welcome to the new normal! In what appears to be a cutout of a newspaper ad, a 24-year-old self-employed Roman Catholic girl, was looking for a postgraduate, humourous, patient, independent groom who has received double shots of Covishield.

The post quickly garnered a lot of reactions online, leaving many in splits. The Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also quick to respond and shared the picture with a tweet, "Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?"

As the hilarious ad went viral, many social media users expressed their excitement to see the interesting criterion added to the list of those seeking alliances. Others raised questions over the advertisement’s genuineness.

Today we bring before you a fact check on this crazy matrimonial ad that took social media by storm. Well, the ad was one 'harmless' campaign initiated by a person from Goa. His main intention was to encourage people to take the COVID-19 jab.

The ad made by Savio Figueiredo a community pharmacist was so convincing that he is continuously receiving phone calls in response to the matrimonial advertisement, even from as far as Kolkata, Odisha, and Mangaluru, enquiring about the marriage prospect.

His original post titled, 'The future of Matrimonials' was shared on Facebook last week. The eye-catching matrimonial ad was posted along with a contact number of a vaccination centre.