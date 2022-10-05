Ever seen puppy riding on hen? Internet reacts to viral video

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet simply cannot get enough of a video of a hen and little puppy which is doing the rounds of the internet. Posted to Twitter by a page called @gsd_my_soul, the short clip is swiftly going viral with around 267k views so far.The viral video features a puppy riding on a hen. Yes, you read that right. And, it is just too cute to handle.

Tap & Comment on this photo if you love German shepherd pic.twitter.com/cGXlUx19CS — Eno (@gsd_my_soul) October 2, 2022

In the now-viral video posted on Twitter, a doggo can be seen cuddling with hen. As the video goes on, the puppy can be seen riding on hen. The overall cuteness of thi video is something that will surely steal your heart. You may watch the clip on loop, just like us.

After being shared online, the video accumulated nearly 6k likes . Netizens couldn't get enough of the adorable animals gushed about them in the comments section. “this is so cute,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “this made my day.. super cute.”