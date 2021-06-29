Dulhan maange virtual aashirwad! Watch viral video of bride-to-be asking for in-laws' blessings online amid pandemic

Indian weddings are so full of fun, drama and happy moments. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the big fat Indian wedding has turned into a big fat virtual wedding where several customs are followed online because of the restriction in place. Since the number of guests is also limited, only the actual wedding happens with people around, while the other rituals are done online.

One such video that has gone viral on social media and is connecting the right chord with netizens is of the bride-to-be seeking blessings of her in-laws through the Zoom video calling application.

The video went viral after it was shared on an Instagram page named Dulhaniya with the caption, “Virtual aashirwad from in-laws is a brand new addition to zoom weddings”. However, it was originally shared by the bride-to-be Nikita Kaur herself.

Nikita is seen wearing a blue salwar suit with a red dupatta covering her head as she is accompanied by one of her friends. The video shows the bride touching the screen of her device with both her hands and saying, ” So, mother-in-law, father-in-law me touching your feet” just before bursting into laughter.

The video has so far garnered over 36K likes and views.

Another wedding view that had become a rage with netizens was that of a groom entering the wedding venue in true Salman Khan style. The groom was seen dancing to the superhit wedding song from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" Saajan ji ghar aaye. Netizens were all hearts for the groom who aced the wedding entry.