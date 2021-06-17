Bride threatens to elope after parents say they can't spend over Rs 14 lakh for her wedding

The bride claimed that when she got engaged, her dad had decided on a budget of Rs 29.4 lakh, but mother decided that the budget would be cut to half,

There are many reasons for a wedding to be cancelled but rarely is it due to the bride threatening her parents to increase the wedding budget. Yes, in an extreme case of wedding cancellation, the bride threatened her parents that she would elope if they will not increase the wedding budget.

The bride’s family decided to spend Rs 14.65 lakh for the wedding, which didn’t seem to be good enough for the bride. The woman’s reason for such a demand was, as she is the only daughter of her parents, they should not be frugal in the money spent for her big day.

The bride claimed that when she got engaged, her father had decided on a budget of Rs 29,48,408 lakhs, but there was a change in plan when her mother decided that the budget would be cut to half.

She wrote, “I set my budget around $25k and started getting estimates on the venue, photographer, videographer, etc. My dad said the budget was $40k (which I knew I’d be way below) so I wouldn’t have to stress about DIY-ing the whole thing and enjoy the planning process.” The incident came to light when the US-based bride decided to post about it on Reddit.

“I’m recently engaged and I’ve started planning my wedding. I’m the only girl and my parents make good money (about 450k yearly) so they’ve always said they’d pay for my wedding when I decide to get married,” she wrote on Reddit.

According to the bride, her mother made an offer saying if they cut down the wedding budget, then she would give her a few thousand dollars. However, it was not pleasing enough for the bride. The bride and the groom decided to have “a nice, put-together wedding” instead of accepting a few thousand dollars.

“My mom has also gotten estimates of how much her friends paid for their daughters’ weddings (all of which were over $25k) and agreed they could swing that financially. The kicker here is after those two estimates were thrown out, my parents backtracked and gave me a final wedding budget of $20k,” she added.

The bride’s frustration was due to the lack of proper planning of the wedding budget. She said that the whole incident would not have been so stressful if the original budget would have been $20,000. But, the budget was cut short when her mother had already spent $3000 on her wedding dress and veil, which means she’s left only with $17,000.

She added, “Another issue I have is they have no problem buying baseball tickets for $200 a piece and spending $100+ on dinner multiple nights a week. They also just bought one of my younger brothers a car (he’s in his junior year of college).”

The bride’s reaction to the whole situation was, “I would rather elope than dance around a wedding budget and not enjoy my day.”

She said, “She’s pretty much refusing to let me elope and when I told her to plan the wedding herself because she’s being so picky, she had a problem with that too. I feel as if there’s no winning in this situation. Quite frankly I just want to be married to the man I love instead of arguing over the wedding budget with my parents.”

Her final rescue was Reddit, where she sought opinions from people regarding the whole situation. While many people supported her saying that she should express disappointment to her parents for suddenly cutting the budget short, others criticised her for being so pricey.