Dulhan ho to aisi! Matrimonial ad for 'opinionated feminist' with 'short hair' goes viral

Headlines

Rajasthan horror: Government employee rapes minor girl, case filed under POCSO

US woman secures Guinness World Record for longest female beard, details inside

'Happy to give Rs 50 lakh from MP fund,' Rahul Gandhi inaugurates power facility at Wayanad hospital

Meet Pakistan’s first billionaire, called ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, no match for Ambani, Adani, his net worth is..

Playing football increases risk for Parkinson’s disease, claims new study

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US woman secures Guinness World Record for longest female beard, details inside

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

'Happy to give Rs 50 lakh from MP fund,' Rahul Gandhi inaugurates power facility at Wayanad hospital

10 superfoods for effective weight loss

6 health benefits of raisins

Indian cricketers who have highest social media post fees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film sees huge 50% jump, earns Rs 15.30 crore

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Dulhan ho to aisi! Matrimonial ad for 'opinionated feminist' with 'short hair' goes viral

A matrimonial ad for an "opinionated feminist with short hair and piercings" sought a groom who knows cooking has gone viral.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Matrimonial advertisements are usually classified according to caste and religion and also mentions skin colour, height and appearance. In many advertisements, income and family wealth prosperity are also bragged about.

A few days ago, a unique advertisement appeared in the matrimonial column of a leading Indian newspaper. This ad was so unique that it quickly went viral on social media.   

The ad managed to grab the attention of the Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and famous comedian Aditi Mittal shared this matrimonial ad on Twitter.

 

The snippet from the newspaper was already doing the rounds on social media but went viral after Aditi Mittal shared it on Twitter with the caption “Did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me”. Actress Chadha reacted to Mittal’s post and commented, “someone out there is waiting for you”

 

The viral ad seeks a match for an ‘opinionated feminist’ girl who works in the ‘social sector against capitalism”.

 

The ad reads, “Match for an opinionated feminist. 30+ educated girl, short hair, piercings, works in the social sector against capitalism. Wanted handsome, well built, strictly 25-28 yr old only son with estd business, bungalow/at least 20-acre farmhouse. Should know cooking.” The funniest part of the ad is the ending part “No farters/burpers plz. Write to curbyourpatriarchy@gmail.com," it added.

 

This ad went viral gained a lot of reactions on social media. Some people were surprised at this, while many people had expressed doubts about its reality. According to BBC, it was a prank between a brother, a sister and her best friend.  The brother played a prank for her sister’s 30 birthday.

The woman's brother said, "a small prank we played for my sister’s 30th birthday. Turning 30 is a milestone, especially because of all the conversation in our society around marriage. As you turn 30, your family and society start putting pressure on you to get married and settle down."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Billionaire Falguni Nayar’s company posts rise in net profit despite stiff competition from Mukesh Ambani, Tata firms

International Youth Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme and celebration

Jawan clips stolen and leaked online, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment files complaint

PM Modi gripped with ‘Congress-phobia’, spoke so little on Manipur during no-confidence motion debate: Congress

Explainer: How Centre's new bill can drop Section 377; decriminalize sexual assault of men, LGBTQ, adultery

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE