Dulhan ho to aisi! Matrimonial ad for 'opinionated feminist' with 'short hair' goes viral

A matrimonial ad for an "opinionated feminist with short hair and piercings" sought a groom who knows cooking has gone viral.

Matrimonial advertisements are usually classified according to caste and religion and also mentions skin colour, height and appearance. In many advertisements, income and family wealth prosperity are also bragged about.

A few days ago, a unique advertisement appeared in the matrimonial column of a leading Indian newspaper. This ad was so unique that it quickly went viral on social media.

The ad managed to grab the attention of the Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and famous comedian Aditi Mittal shared this matrimonial ad on Twitter.

Did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me pic.twitter.com/DKsbk0iijT — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) June 15, 2021

someone out there is waiting for you https://t.co/tpv5IqcjU2 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 15, 2021

The snippet from the newspaper was already doing the rounds on social media but went viral after Aditi Mittal shared it on Twitter with the caption “Did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me”. Actress Chadha reacted to Mittal’s post and commented, “someone out there is waiting for you”

The viral ad seeks a match for an ‘opinionated feminist’ girl who works in the ‘social sector against capitalism”.

The ad reads, “Match for an opinionated feminist. 30+ educated girl, short hair, piercings, works in the social sector against capitalism. Wanted handsome, well built, strictly 25-28 yr old only son with estd business, bungalow/at least 20-acre farmhouse. Should know cooking.” The funniest part of the ad is the ending part “No farters/burpers plz. Write to curbyourpatriarchy@gmail.com," it added.

This ad went viral gained a lot of reactions on social media. Some people were surprised at this, while many people had expressed doubts about its reality. According to BBC, it was a prank between a brother, a sister and her best friend. The brother played a prank for her sister’s 30 birthday.

The woman's brother said, "a small prank we played for my sister’s 30th birthday. Turning 30 is a milestone, especially because of all the conversation in our society around marriage. As you turn 30, your family and society start putting pressure on you to get married and settle down."