Dog saves goldfish in adorable viral video, netizens say 'real hero'

New Delhi: One animal may understand the feelings of another so well that it comes to the aid of other species on occasion. Recently, a clip has surfaced on the internet in which a dog is seen saving a fish. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Gabriele Corno with the caption, "I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans." Take a look here:

I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans pic.twitter.com/w1TGuiEsiz — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) January 26, 2023

A golden retriever is seen in the video pressing a fish with its mouth and instead of eating it, he takes it to a nearby water tank and places it inside. The fish survives and begins swimming in the water. The dog continues to observe the fish swimming.

Even though the video made many netizens cry, many of them questioned why the fish were on the floor in the first place. They also wondered why the human was making the video instead of helping the fish.

Have a look at some of the comments here:

