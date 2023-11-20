'Disrespectful': Australia's Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy, gets brutally trolled

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

In a viral social media sensation, Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has found himself at the center of controversy for a peculiar post-World Cup celebration. The now-infamous picture, initially shared on Instagram by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, captures Marsh with both legs nonchalantly rested on top of the coveted World Cup trophy. The image swiftly made its rounds on various social media platforms, eliciting a mixed bag of reactions from the online community, with many labeling the gesture as 'disrespectful' and subjecting Marsh to a barrage of online trolling.

The snapshot, believed to have been taken in the team's hotel room, depicts the Australian cricket squad in a relaxed moment of camaraderie after their World Cup victory against host nation India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Marsh, a member of the 2015 World Cup-winning squad, contributed to Australia's success in the final by scoring a quick-fire run-a-ball 15 before falling victim to Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, caught behind the stumps to KL Rahul. Additionally, the seam-bowling all-rounder bowled two economical overs, conceding a mere 5 runs as Australia successfully limited India to a gettable 240 in the final.

The controversial image emerged hours after Australia clinched their sixth Cricket World Cup title, triumphing over India in the 2023 final held in Ahmedabad. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Australia faced a competitive Indian side that managed to post a total of 240 runs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both contributing half-centuries. However, Australia's Travis Head emerged as the hero of the day, playing a stellar innings and scoring an impressive 137 runs off 120 balls. Head's outstanding performance led Australia to a comfortable victory, securing the title with a six-wicket win and 42 balls to spare.

As the cricketing world celebrates Australia's triumph, Mitchell Marsh's unconventional celebration has sparked a wider conversation about the fine line between jubilation and perceived disrespect in the world of sports.

