Delhi rains trigger memefest: 'Can you beat it?' Twitter flooded with photos, videos as NCR gets unexpected showers

Delhi witnesses heavy, unexpected rain on Monday (May 3).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Delhi rains trigger memefest: 'Can you beat it?' Twitter flooded with photos, videos as NCR gets unexpected showers
Delhi rains| Photo: PTI

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday (May 3). It is rare that the city witnesses such pleasant weather in the month of May. While predictions were that of a heatwave, so far the continuous rain has kept the weather cool and comfortable for the National Capital. 

Today's minimum temperature has dropped to 19 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was around 26 degree Celsius for the city. It is obvious that the unexpected weather has stunned the people of Delhi and they flooded Twitter with posts about the rain. See here what Delhiites are saying about the rain: 

 

