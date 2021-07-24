CISCE ISC, ICSE 2021 results: Take a look at meme fest pass percentage, back benchers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams on Saturday (July 24), with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.

In the CISCE class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 percent. The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too because of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, netizens are having a field day after looking at the pass percentage. Look at some of the memes:

The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year given the destructive second wave of COVID-19.

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 percent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 percent while that of boys is 99.66 percent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.