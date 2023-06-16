Search icon
Caught on camera: Lucknow man with VIP number-plate car steals goat, video goes viral

The entire incident unfolded in the Gomti Nagar area and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. As a result, the police swiftly registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a concerned local youth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a man driving a car with a VIP number plate was caught stealing a goat. The entire incident unfolded in the Gomti Nagar area and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. As a result, the police swiftly registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a concerned local youth.

According to reliable sources, the goat had been wandering in the Gomti Nagar area when a group of young men arrived in a car bearing a VIP number plate. Sensing an opportunity, the culprits carefully surveyed their surroundings to ensure there were no witnesses nearby. Seizing the moment, they swiftly snatched the innocent goat and forcefully placed it inside the car before making a hasty getaway from the scene.

Fortunately, the entire theft was captured by a CCTV camera positioned in front of a nearby house. The owner of the stolen goat, Arif, wasted no time in filing a complaint with the police. Prompted by his report, the authorities immediately initiated an investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this audacious crime.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, especially considering the involvement of a car with a VIP number plate. The video evidence obtained from the CCTV footage will play a vital role in the investigation, aiding law enforcement in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Interestingly, this incident follows closely on the heels of another theft case in the Lahar area of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. In that incident, sacks of salt were stolen from outside a grocery shop by criminals who fled the scene in a luxury car. The entire theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the shop, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

These incidents highlight the importance of surveillance systems in curbing crimes and providing valuable evidence for law enforcement agencies. The use of CCTV cameras has become increasingly prevalent in many areas, contributing significantly to the identification and capture of criminals.

