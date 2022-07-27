Cars wash away in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur after heavy rain, watch viral video

Image: ANI

A terrifying video has come out of Jodhpur in Rajasthan in which a car is getting washed away after heavy rain. The video posted by ANI on Twitter shows a big wave of rainwater dragging a car away at a considerably rapid pace. The video shows another car braving the water for some time before giving away. The video clip is from the night of July 25.

Earlier, in view of the prevailing situation, the Jodhpur district collector declared a holiday in schools on Tuesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that families of 5 people, including 4 children died due to heavy rains in Jodhpur and expressed condolences on the same. "In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," tweeted Birla.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the western state is likely to receive intense rainfall over the next two days. According to IMD officials, a low-pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood and its associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

(With inputs from ANI)