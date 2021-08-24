Bizarre! Woman receives nuts and bolts as toppings in Domino's pizza, here's what she did

Pizza is the most popular and the favourite meal of people around the world, without any question. Be it chicken pizza, pepperoni pizza or a simple cheese pizza, people have their own preferences. However, in such a bizarre incident, a woman in England ordered pizza from the famous chain Domino's and got toppings of something that she had never expected.

Gemma Barton, who lives in England's Lancashire, took to Facebook to share that she ordered pizza from Domino's, and as toppings, she received nuts and bolts.

She called out Domino's for not paying attention to safety and health as she shared photos of the pizza topped with nuts and bolts.

She wrote, "Absolutely horrified by what I found in my dominos order the other night. Can't believe I ate half of this. Dominos do a quality check?!?! Yeah right!! a full on NUT AND BOLT baked in the pizza!!! PLEASE PLEASE double check your pizzas before eating I'd hate if I or anyone ingested these!! Be careful when ordering from Domino's Pizza at the Thornton-Cleveleys branch on Fleetwood Rd North." "Serious choking hazard and health and safety issue here sort yourselfs Domino's Pizza," she added.

The pizza topped with nuts and bolts soon went viral on Twitter as netizens had their own take on it. While one user wrote, "Just fasteners to keep the ingredients together," other said, "And they thought pineapple was bad."

Soon, Dominos issued an apology and gave a statement, reported by Metro UK: "At Domino's, we take customer satisfaction and safety extremely seriously - contamination of this nature is extremely rare. As soon as we received Ms. Barton's complaint in July we apologised for the distress caused and thoroughly investigated it at a store level. We swiftly offered Ms. Barton a full refund which she accepted at the time. We have reminded our store team of the correct process to avoid any future issues of this nature."

