Bindass saali: Bride's sister kisses groom on wedding stage, video goes VIRAL

Indian weddings are often a site for interesting things with a hearty dose of humour, drama and suspense. One of the best parts about Indian marriages is that they have several traditions and ceremonies involved that are not only fun for families, bride, and grooms, but also those attending them.

As the wedding season is in full swing across the country, many marriages are taking place under the shadow of Covid-19.

A funny video from a wedding has gone viral on social media. In the video, the bride's sister is seen kissing the groom on the wedding stage.

Well, as we all know, the jija-saali relationship is full of teasing and leg-pulling, and it's a special bond like no other. And of course, fun and mischief are essential in a wedding! However, during this particular wedding, the bride's sister becomes too mischievous and she suddenly starts kissing the groom.

The video shows the bride and groom on stage, with guests and relatives taking pictures with them. Suddenly, the bride's sister starts kissing the groom, and everyone is shocked.

The video is making people laugh, with many wondering why did she kiss him? Was it some kind of prank?

An Instagram user official_niranjanm87 shared the funny video on Thursday, which has been viewed by many people.

Recently, another video had gone viral on social media in which a bride and groom could be seen playing games in their wedding ceremony to pass their time since the 'Pandit Ji' was taking a little break and there were not many people to make things interesting.

The couple could be seen playing 'flip the bottle' with a disposable water bottle to pass the time until 'Pandit Ji' woke up to resume his duties. The video went viral in a couple of hours and has more than 70,000 likes on it.