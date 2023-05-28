'Better than shampoo ads': Viral video shows lion flaunting its lustrous hair

Headlines

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Educational qualification of Pakistan cricketers facing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Co in Asia Cup 2023

World's second richest man rents Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai property, rent is Rs 40.50 lakh per...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wield rifles in film's new poster, fans say 'sab movies ka record todega Bhai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover the Best Web Hosts for Reliable Online Presence with our Top 7 picks

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

IND vs PAK: Five Indian cricketers who were in squad for the last ODI match played against Pakistan

Most sixes in ODI Asia Cup history

7 spices to boost metabolism, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

HomeViral

Viral

'Better than shampoo ads': Viral video shows lion flaunting its lustrous hair

The popular video shows an adult lion showing off its massive mane.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: You've come to the perfect location if you enjoy viewing wildlife and animal videos. The internet is awash with footage depicting wild creatures' hidden behaviours. In addition, a recent video of a massive male lion in Kenya's Masai Mara with a massive mane has gone viral on the internet. Gabriele Corno, a wildlife-related Twitter account, uploaded the 16-second film, which has already gone viral with over 4.6 million views within minutes of being made available online. We are confident that the brief portion will delight you. You can watch it here: 

The popular video shows an adult lion showing off its massive mane. A male lion's mane is the fur that surrounds his face. The lion's mane can be seen swishing in the air in the footage. The lion appears to be at ease as it basks in the sun and enjoys the environment. 

This video was shared just a few days ago and has been viewed 360,000 times since then. The video has also received 7,000 likes and several comments. Netizens adored the video and praised it in the post's comments section.

"Let's just hope and pray that this magnificent animal doesn't end up as the trophy of some Hunter for the right price," one Twitter user commented. "Is this how lions are on a normal day, or this particular one just has swag and attitude?" another person asked. "The most amazing thing is that he is aware of being the King," a third person said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's oldest panchayat president, talks about secret of her fitness...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal arrested by ED in money laundering case

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

Raksha Bandhan 2023 shubh muhurat: Best time to tie rakhi to your brother today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE