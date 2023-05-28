'Better than shampoo ads': Viral video shows lion flaunting its lustrous hair

The popular video shows an adult lion showing off its massive mane.

New Delhi: You've come to the perfect location if you enjoy viewing wildlife and animal videos. The internet is awash with footage depicting wild creatures' hidden behaviours. In addition, a recent video of a massive male lion in Kenya's Masai Mara with a massive mane has gone viral on the internet. Gabriele Corno, a wildlife-related Twitter account, uploaded the 16-second film, which has already gone viral with over 4.6 million views within minutes of being made available online. We are confident that the brief portion will delight you. You can watch it here:

The king of Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya pic.twitter.com/VlA8NkHMIZ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) May 27, 2023

The popular video shows an adult lion showing off its massive mane. A male lion's mane is the fur that surrounds his face. The lion's mane can be seen swishing in the air in the footage. The lion appears to be at ease as it basks in the sun and enjoys the environment.

This video was shared just a few days ago and has been viewed 360,000 times since then. The video has also received 7,000 likes and several comments. Netizens adored the video and praised it in the post's comments section.

"Let's just hope and pray that this magnificent animal doesn't end up as the trophy of some Hunter for the right price," one Twitter user commented. "Is this how lions are on a normal day, or this particular one just has swag and attitude?" another person asked. "The most amazing thing is that he is aware of being the King," a third person said.