Battle between Akbar and Maharana Pratap extended to their sons, here's who won

Maharana Amar Singh, the valiant scion of Mewar, led his people in a relentless struggle against the encroaching Mughal Empire during the tumultuous 16th and 17th centuries.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

In a tumultuous era where empires clashed and destinies were forged on the battlefield, Mewar stood as a bastion of resilience against the encroaching might of the Mughal Empire. The saga of Maharana Amar Singh, etched in the annals of history, epitomizes the valor and determination of the Rajput ethos against overwhelming odds.

The year was 1582, on the sacred occasion of Dussehra, when the clash between Mewar and the Mughals reached a pivotal juncture at Diwar, situated approximately 50 kilometers from the formidable Kumbhalgarh Fort. Under the leadership of the indomitable Amar Singh, Mewar's Rajput contingent launched a daring assault against the Mughal forces commanded by Sultan Khan. The resolute Rajputs emerged victorious, securing a triumph that reverberated through the corridors of power. Amar Singh, in a poignant tribute to his father Maharana Pratap, dedicated this significant victory to the enduring spirit of Mewar.

The mantle of leadership transitioned to Kunwar Amar Singh, Maharana Pratap's eldest son, a formidable warrior molded by the rigors of battle and the legacy of his lineage. At the tender age of 23, Kunwar Amar Singh ascended to the throne, inheriting a legacy of defiance against Mughal hegemony. Despite facing the Mughals in seventeen battles, Kunwar Amar Singh's legacy is tainted by a controversial treaty with the Mughals in 1615, marking a divergence from the uncompromising stance of his forebears.

The aftermath of Maharana Pratap's reign ushered in a period of relative stability for Mewar, as Akbar's focus shifted to consolidating control over other provinces. This respite afforded Maharana Pratap the opportunity to reclaim swathes of Mewar's territory, establishing Chavand as the new capital amidst the rugged terrain of the Aravalli Hills. However, the dream of reclaiming the iconic Chittor Fort remained elusive, casting a shadow over the aspirations of successive rulers.

The specter of conflict loomed large as the succession of Jahangir, formerly Prince Salim, heralded renewed hostilities between the Mughals and Mewar. Prince Salim's ambitions to subjugate Mewar were met with staunch resistance, as Maharana Amar Singh marshaled the Rajput forces to repel the Mughal incursions. The ensuing struggle epitomized the enduring resolve of Mewar against overwhelming odds, culminating in a protracted conflict spanning over a decade.

Jahangir's relentless campaigns to subdue Mewar were fraught with setbacks, as the rugged terrain and guerrilla tactics employed by the Rajputs thwarted conventional Mughal strategies. Despite Jahangir's fervent desire to vanquish Mewar, the resilient spirit of Maharana Amar Singh remained unbroken, eliciting admiration tinged with frustration from the Mughal court.

The culmination of this protracted conflict came in the form of a reluctant treaty in 1615, wherein Maharana Amar Singh acquiesced to Mughal suzerainty under duress. The terms of the treaty, though conceding nominal allegiance to the Mughals, preserved Mewar's autonomy to a considerable extent, a testament to Maharana Amar Singh's astute diplomacy amidst adversity.

The legacy of Maharana Amar Singh, epitomized by his appellation as 'Chakraveer,' endures as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Mewar against the tides of history. Despite the shadow of compromise that shrouds his legacy, Maharana Amar Singh's unwavering courage and resilience continue to inspire generations, ensuring his place among the pantheon of Rajput heroes who defied the might of empires.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

