'Badhai ho' : Youtuber Armaan Malik welcomes twins with first wife Payal Malik, see viral pics here

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, and his first wife, Payal Malik, welcomed twins on April 26. The social media sensation shared the happy news with his followers, and many are now looking forward to seeing the infants. Chirayu Malik, the couple's kid, was born in 2011.

Armaan Malik took to Instagram a while ago to share a snapshot from the hospital and announce the arrival of his and Payal's children. Payal is shown in the picture laying on a hospital bed, with Armaan's second wife, Kritika, seated beside her. Armaan did not reveal the gender of the twins and instead invited his fans to make guesses. He captioned the happy family pic, "Finally payal Maa Bangaye Any Guess???"



Payal was supposed to give birth on April 20. The couple, however, cancelled the delivery. Payal was considering having a C-section on April 22 due to the auspicious festivals coming on that day, according to Kritika.

Kritika Malik's new born baby

Kritika Malik, the YouTuber's second wife, gave birth to a boy, Zaid, on April 6. The pair announced the arrival of their baby by sharing a few pictures from his wife's prenatal photoshoots. Later, in a new vlog, they revealed that they had named their baby Zaid Malik.

Earlier, the YouTuber shared a video of himself and his family celebrating the birth of his child from a hospital. Armaan also showed off the baby in the video, stating, "Jaccha bacha dono sahi hai (the mother and the child are fine)." After the delivery, Armaan, his first wife Payal, and other family members are shown celebrating and cheering in the hospital. Here's the happy video:

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.