Baby ‘Sara Ali Khan’ spotted: Netizens admire cute girl's dance on ‘Chaka Chak’ song

“Haye Chaka Chak Chaka Chak Hai Tu”… singing along? These two cute girls will make you want to dance too. The internet has already started grooving to the tunes of these toddlers who are dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

The video of the girls was shared by an Instagram handle named Avyanna Keneisha with the caption, “Don't miss seeing her expression till the last part”. It shows the baby girl doing thumkas and what not in front of an LCD screen. She tries her best to perform at Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Chaka Chak’ from the movie Atrangi Re. The kid is so good at her moves and expressions that you would forget looking at Sara Ali Khan.

The younger girl in the video is doing the dance steps with all her heart. She is dressed in a yellow t-shirt and a pink mini frock.

Watch viral video here:

Beside this cutie patotie is another toddler who is grooving to copy Sara Ali Khan. The video has received such a heart-warming response on the internet. Together they have won more than a million hearts on Instagram. Many people are showering praises for the girls’ admirable dance by flooding the video’s comments section.

One viewer writes, “cute”. Some others say, “sweet”, “amazing”. Another one says, “great dancer in future”.

A couple of days ago, another girl became an internet sensation as she lured netizens with her energetic steps on Badshah’s Jugnu song. The video has left a wide smile on so many viewer’s faces.

The viral video was shared by DJ Monty on Instagram. It shows the little girl dressed in her school uniform while she dances on every beat of the song.

Watch the viral video here:

It seems like she has herself choreographed the song. The peppy dance won her lots of love from people across the internet.

