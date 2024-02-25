Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj shares never-seen-before image from idol carving process

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

Mother elephant 'thanks' forest officials for rescuing her baby jumbo trapped in canal, video goes viral

Meet man, who started career as intern, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is...

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

Meet man, who started career as intern, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is...

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

Indian captains who have lost maximum matches against Pakistan

Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s lavish Rs 173-crore bungalow with royal decor

Batters with most runs for RR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

Meet actress who started working at 9, starred in only 1 TV show, quit acting, is now crorepati businesswoman; she is...

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

HomeViral

Viral

Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj shares never-seen-before image from idol carving process

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj recently shared a rare glimpse into the creation process of the Ram Lalla idol for the Ayodhya temple on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arun Yogiraj, the talented sculptor behind the creation of the Ram Lalla idol gracing the 'garbha griha' of the Ayodhya temple, delighted fans by unveiling an exclusive glimpse into the statue's making process on Instagram. The shared image offers a rare insight into Yogiraj's meticulous craftsmanship before the consecration ceremony held on January 22.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Yogiraj (@arun_yogiraj)

In a reflective caption accompanying the post, Arun Yogiraj expressed the significance of physically connecting with the sculpture during its creation phase. "At the time of work in progress… Even after feeling confident about the proportions and symmetry, feeling the Ram Lalla through our sensitive touch will make a big difference in the final outcome," he shared, underscoring the emotional investment poured into each stroke of his artistry.

The image shared by Yogiraj captures him poised before the Ram Lalla sculpture, delicately holding the idol's chin, symbolizing both reverence and dedication to his craft.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, amassing over 25,000 likes within a short span of time, with admiration pouring in from all corners. Users flooded the comments section with words of praise, lauding Yogiraj's skill and dedication. "Great work, so proud of you," remarked one user, while another chimed in, "This is so beautiful." Heart emoticons flooded the comment section, showcasing the overwhelming appreciation for Yogiraj's artistry.

The Ram Lalla idol, a masterpiece crafted from an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist), stands at an impressive 51 inches tall. Depicting Lord Ram as a 5-year-old child standing on a lotus, the statue embodies grace and divinity, capturing the essence of the revered deity.

Arun Yogiraj hails from a lineage of distinguished sculptors, although his journey to prominence took a detour through the corporate world following his MBA. However, drawn back to his true passion, Yogiraj embraced sculpting as his calling in 2008. Since then, his remarkable creations have garnered global acclaim, solidifying his place as a master of his craft in the world of sculpture.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Bengali bride dances to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi is already married, then why is she becoming bride again

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE