Aww! Panda poses for selfie in this adorable viral video; Internet hearts it

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Let us just say that pandas are unquestionably the cutest creatures on the planet. Don't you agree? There isn't a single panda video on the internet that you should avoid. They are such cute creatures. Now a video that has gone viral on social media features a panda posing for a selfie with a man.

We all know about Panda's friendly nature and how much they enjoy being petted, pampered, and hugged, but this viral video shows that they also enjoy taking selfies! We're not joking.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen clicking pictures of panda and he also captures a cute selfie with an adorable bear. the panda can be seen flipping from one place to the other.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account, @delpysis, which generally posts content about Panda. The clip has already been viewed 500k times and netizens have flooded the comments with hearts and love for the panda. “Oh my God, this video is so adorable,” a user said. Another user commented, "I love it..This made my day"