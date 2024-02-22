Twitter
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, other bigwigs to attend Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

The functions are expected to take place in a traditional yet grand way. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities will go on for three days. Earlier this month a handwritten invitation of the pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. Anant and Radhika got engaged in December at the Shrinath temple of Nathdwada. 

However, the new couple's pre-wedding festivities will start on 1st March and continue till 3rd March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding date still needs to be confirmed. 

Among those expected to attend the function are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, ET reported.

Others include Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, PM, Qatar; Murray Auchincloss, CEO, BP; Thomas Barrack, Chairman & Founder, Colony Capital; Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; John Chambers, CEO, JC2 Ventures; John Elkann, Executive Chairman, Exor; Ari Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor; Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic; Stephen Schwarzman, Founder, Blackstone Group; Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman, Bank of America; Carlos Slim, Investor; Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics; Raymond Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates; Zhang Lei, Founder, Hillhouse Capital; Howard Marks, Co-founder, Oaktree Capital Management; James Dinan, Founder, York Capital Management; Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management; Michael Grimes, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada; Donald Harrison, President, Google; and Richard Hilton, Chairman, Hilton & Hyland.

Also on the list are Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathway; Archie Keswick, Board Member, Mandarin Oriental; Dr Richard Klausner, Scientist; Ivanka Trump, Former Advisor to the POTUS; Joshua Kushner, Founder, Thrive Capital; Terry McAuliffe, Former Governor, Businessman; Yuri Milner, Entrepreneur, Scientist; Ajit Mohan, President – Asia Pacific, Snap Inc; Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe; HH King and Queen of Bhutan; Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman, Bank of America; President Jorge Quiroga, Former President of Bolivia; Kevin Rudd, Former Prime Minister of Australia; Eric Schmidt, Founder, Schmidt Futures; Klaus Schwab, Chairperson, World Economic Forum; Ram Shriram, Founding & Managing Partner, Sherpalo; Jim Teague, CEO, Enterprise GP; Fareed Zakaria, Journalist; and Marcus Wallenberg, Ex-president & CEO, InvestorAB.

The pre-wedding festivities are being held at Jamnagar. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. 

At Isha Ambani's wedding, they managed to get a performance by international sensation Beyonce. The nation is waiting to see the grandness with which the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika will be held.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at the family's Mumbai home Antilia in January 2023. Multiple Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others attended the celebrations.

