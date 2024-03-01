Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Celebrities and delegates from across the globe have flocked to Jamnagar for the festivities, and a glimpse into the luxurious accommodations reserved for the stars has just been revealed.

Luxury and extravagance are in the air as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kick off in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand wedding promises to be worth remembering. Celebrities and delegates from across the globe have flocked to Jamnagar for the festivities, and a glimpse into the luxurious accommodations reserved for the stars has just been revealed.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal and her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, are among the attendees, and they offered a rare peek into the lavish affair. Nehwal took to Instagram to share snippets of the event, showcasing everything from the luxurious cottages provided to the high-profile guests in attendance.

The cottages, adorned with pink streamers along a lush-green passage, offer a grand entrance fit for royalty.

Inside, guests are treated to plush sofa sets and elegant tea tables, setting the tone for an indulgent stay, according to a report by BollywoodShaadis.com. The master bedrooms boast spacious layouts, complete with canopy-style white sheet canvas draped over the beds and rich wooden interiors. Each room comes equipped with modern amenities, including a television and a well-appointed table for convenience, the report further stated.

Additionally, guests enjoy the privilege of a separate dressing room, ensuring they can prepare for the festivities in style.

Nehwal's Instagram stories also captured a star-studded guest list, featuring the likes of Geeta Basra and her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, along with Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika.

Cricketers Ishaan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by their respective spouses, added to the glittering ensemble. Notably, West Indies player Dwayne Bravo was also spotted among the esteemed guests, adding to the international flair of the celebration.

As the pre-wedding festivities continue to unfold, all eyes remain on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, poised to embark on a journey of love and companionship. With each detail, it is evident that this celebration will be nothing short of spectacular.